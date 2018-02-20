Crane falls on northbound lane of C5 Toll Plaza, hits power lines, causes traffic build-up

A CRANE fell along the northbound lane of the C5 Toll Plaza on Tuesday, hitting power lines and causing a build-up in traffic, according to a radio report.

The crane, under the supervision of the Metro Pacific Tollways, also hit a flatbed trailer as it fell, the report said.

The unidentified driver of the trailer was not hurt in the incident.

As a result of the accident, the Manila Electric Power Co. (Meralco) cut off supply from the C5 Toll Plaza to the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City, the report said.

As of posting time, Toll Plaza authorities are having difficulty lifting the crane, which has forced them to close the northbound lane until the road is cleared.

A traffic build-up was reported in the affected area with its tail end reaching Bicutan. LANCE LIBRORANIA