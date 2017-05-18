Crate and Barrel furnishings infuse a relaxed and intimate air into any space, making them a perfect fit for your Baguio or Tagaytay retreat. The Harborside slipcovered, two-seat apartment sofa (above), a Crate and Barrel exclusive, is enough to tempt any guest to a long and leisurely stay, with its generous seats and deep plush cushions with petite understated rolled arms. It also comes with a machine-washable slipcover on a smaller scale frame for your cleaning convenience. The Arch Tea Queen Bed (right), designed by Blake Tovin, is ideal for cottage living. Its curves and details are brought out by the warm tea finish. Its arched headboard and footboard together with its tapered legs evoke a light and open feel.

