Crate&Barrel’s Inspired Kitchen

Living and entertaining, indoors and out all become fluid and seamless at Crate&Barrel. Its Inspired Kitchen goes beyond everyday foundations, setting the home’s decor and style statement with color and new furniture-level dining islands that create social flow in the living side of the Great Room…whose doors now open to a Modern Outdoor Living Room.

Advertisements

The Inspired Kitchen goes beyond the functional, everyday prep-and-cook look to a decor style that transcends beyond the kitchen bringing a new way of entertaining, dining and living throughout one’s home. It creates a relaxed space where the ritual of everyday essential meal prep meets the passion and indulgence creating meals and moments for family and friends. It offers a casual and vibrant style of modern entertaining, creating a space that offers guests room to relax and participate in all the ways that a kitchen brings people together, both planned and unexpected.

Each Inspired Kitchen has its own style and color story, centerpiece-worthy ceramic bowls, stunning kitchen accessories—and the big news—a new category of dining, the Dining and Storage Island, that creates a larger-than-kitchen-life home story.

These kitchen pieces give a visual feast of fresh pops of color, showing the savvy stylist how to re-think and re-energize the everyday Aqua and cream, blue and white, copper and marble, black and white, mint and pistachio. Even white becomes a newer colour with fresh texture.

Check out the Crate&Barrel Inspired Kitchen Collection. For more information, visit www.crateandbarrel.com.

Crate&Barrel stores in the Philippines are located at SM Mega Fashion Hall, SM Aura Premier and SM Makati.