Crates found with shabu residue

Traces of shabu were found in the crates left in an abandoned townhouse in Sampaloc, Manila. Supt. Erwin Margarejo, Manila Police Department spokesman said that at about 1:10 p.m. on Thursday elements of the Task Force Anti-Illegal Drugs of the National Bureau of Investigation arrived at the townhouse in 1457 Maceda Street, Sampaloc, Manila. At 8:30 p.m., they opened the crates and steel workers cut the cylinders, also called printing rollers, only to find nothing inside except granules of shabu. The townhouse, abandoned by a certain Luchun Wei, was tipped off by Barangay 502 Zone 49 Chairman Nicanor Padios to have three crates similar to the cylinders containing P6.4 billion worth of shabu at two warehouses in Valenzuela City sometime on May 26. “NBI agents led by Atty. Eduardo Ramos arrived and took cognizance of the case,” said Margarejo, adding that investigators discovered the cylinders containing residues of suspected dangerous drugs. He said elements of MPD led by Chief Insp. Cacho, assisted by Padios, interviewed the townhouse owner Alexandra Bulima, 46, who told probers that Wei started renting the unit on July 2016 and continuously paid the rentals until May 2017.

“When Bulima opened the unit, she discovered the crates, prompting her to report it to Padios,” Margarejo said.

Padios, on his part, reported it to MPD and the NBI on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, Director Wilkins Villanueva, head of the Metro Manila PDEA, said crates found in the Sampaloc townhouse could be part of the shipments found in the warehouse of Fidel Anoche Dee. However, this is still under investigation. As of press time, the NBI has yet to issue any statement on the said operation. It is also investigating the P164 kilos of shabu found in Valenzuela City.