Crawford bags Le Tour crown

Australian Jai Crawford bagged the overall individual general classification title of the 8th Le Tour de Filipinas on Tuesday, in Lucena City.

A member of the Kinan Cycling Team, Crawford clocked in 17 hours, 33 minutes and seven seconds to beat Stage 1 winner Daniel Whitehouse of Great Britain, who was 28 seconds behind the champion.

Crawford, meanwhile, finished fifth in the 207.35-kilometer fourth and final leg, which started at Daet, Camarines Norte.

The 33-year old ace cyclist was three seconds behind Stage 4 winner Sanghong Park of LX Cycling Team, who crossed the line in five hours and 13 seconds.

Crawford and Park, along with second placer Matt Boys of Kuwait Cartucho.Es, and third placer Mario Vogt of Attaque Team Gusto, sprinted in the Category 2 climb over enchanting Quezon landmark, the Atimonan’s Tatlong Eme, to trim Whitehouse’s 23 seconds lead after Stage 3.

Despite wearing the coveted yellow jersey for three days, Whitehouse landed in the second place. However, he was awarded the Best Young Rider trophy.

Philippine bet Mark Galedo of 7Eleven Road Bike Philippines received the Best Filipino Rider plum after finishing 14th (17:47:22). He was followed by Rustom Lim and Arjay Peralta, who finished No. 17 and No. 24 spots, respectively.

Team Ukyo snatched the Team GC award after the four-day circuit followed by Kinan Cycling Team and Attaque Team Gusto. The 7Eleven RBP was fourth while the Philippine National Cycling Team was ninth.

Le Tour de Filipinas was presented by Air 21 and organized by UBE Media.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID