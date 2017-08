Olympian Eric Cray won the PH’s eighth gold medal in the 29th Southeast Asian Games after succesfully defending his title in the 400-meter hurdles on Tuesday at the KL Sports City in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Cray posted 50.03 seconds followed by Vietnamese Quach Cong Lich with 50.05.

But Cray lost his 100-m dash title after finishing second with a time of 10.43 seconds.



Josef T. Ramos