Crazy boxing matches (again)

Conor McGregor squaring off against Paulie Malignaggi, and Floyd Mayweather Jr. coming out of retirement to fight Gennady Golovkin? Why not?

In the past week or two, there have been rumors of those two fights possibly materializing, although not much noise has been made yet. But then, McGregor-Mayweather started off as an idea or rumor that was not taken seriously. So let’s be a bit serious about those two fights possibly materializing.

McGregor and Malignaggi fighting each other was floated right after the Irish fighter lost to Mayweather in an entertaining bout staged last August 26 that the American won via 10th round stoppage. McGregor and Malignaggi actually have bad blood between them.

Malignaggi never took McGregor seriously before the Irish signed up to fight Mayweather, and a sparring session between the two (McGregor and Malignaggi) turned sour after McGregor’s camp leaked out video footages of Malignaggi supposedly taking a beating and getting knocked down.

Days prior to the fight or when McGregor and his camp arrived in Las Vegas, Malignaggi confronted the Irish fighter and told him “don’t forget to bring your balls [into the fight].” Since the Mayweather-McGregor fight, the two have not kissed and made up (if that is the proper term).

So we should not at all be surprised if the two call out on each other to meet in the ring.

If this fight materializes and Malignaggi trains seriously (he usually does), I still doubt if he will have any answer for the height, heft and even grit of McGregor, who is expected to have more polished boxing skills if he agrees to fight the American.

Malignaggi, with his fast hands, can land some good punches on McGregor but he was at his most formidable at light welterweight or 140 pounds. On the other hand, McGregor easily weighed at least 170 pounds when he stepped into the ring against Mayweather, effectively making the Irish fighter almost a light-heavyweight (175 pounds).

The American fighter also is not as adept like Mayweather when it comes to ring movement, defensive skills and ring mastery. Malignaggi also gets careless and occasionally trades leather thinking he punches as hard as Mike Tyson.

Anyway, I will still watch McGregor-Malignaggi if it materializes because that will give me an idea on how the Irish has advanced his boxing skills. For sure, MMA fans would like to see their idol win a fight against a boxer who was a former champion.

As for Mayweather-Golovkin, I think this would be a marquee fight given that the American showed he still has what it takes to be competitive in the ring. I mean, the Mayweather we saw who stopped McGregor never looked like a 40-year old and still had sting in his punches.

Golovkin has also become too predictable allowing Canelo Alvarez to eke out a draw from their September 16 bout. Golovkin was supposed to school or even bully Alvarez but the Mexican put up one hell of a fight.

I am not writing off Golovkin’s chances of winning against Mayweather; rather, I do not see him having a picnic against Mayweather.

You simply can’t write off the 40-year old scientist of the sweet science!

If overeager promoters successfully get Mayweather and Golovkin to fight, expect the purse to reach astronomical sums or up to $20 million for Golovkin and possibly $50 million for Mayweather.

As for Malignaggi-McGregor, the American will be lucky to get a $5-million paycheck while the Irish can easily demand $20 million.

So if the Mayweather-Golovkin fight materializes, expect Mayweather to be laughing his way to the bank again. And the same may apply for McGregor after he disposes Malignaggi.