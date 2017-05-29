Creamline, Pocari dispute semifinals playoff berth

Creamline and Pocari Sweat face off today in a crucial match with at least a playoff for one of the last two semifinal slots at stake in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The fancied teams hurdled their respective rivals in the opener of the short quarterfinal round last weekend with the Cool Smashers surviving the Perlas Spikers, 25-16, 9-25, 17-25, 25-13, 15-13, and the Lady Warriors rallying past the Air Force Jet Spikers, 21-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-14, 15-10.

That should make their 4 p.m. duel doubly interesting with the winner assuring itself of at least a playoff for the third semis seat and the loser falling into a tie with the victor in the other quarters pairing pitting Air Force and Perlas.

The top two teams after the single round quarters will join BaliPure and the Power Smashers in the Final Four as Nos. 3 and 4 teams with the Water Defenders taking on the third seeded squad and the Power Smashers battling the last semifinalist in a pair of best-of-three series.

The 6:30 p.m. duel between Air Force and Perlas is also expected to be fierce as they try to bounce back into the semis contention in the season-opening conference of the league organized by Sports Vision and backed by Mikasa and Asics.

Games can be viewed live via livestream on www.sports.abs-cbn.com/livestream.

Meanwhile, Cignal and Sta. Elena dispute the No. 2 slot in the semifinal round of the men’s tournament at 1 p.m. The two teams are tied at 3-1 behind the frontrunning Air Force (4-1).

Army and Instituto Estetico Manila, which toted identical 2-3 cards after the single round elims, dispute the last Final Four seat in a playoff on Thursday.

With a complete roster, Creamline is tipped to have the edge over Pocari Sweat, which hopes to obtain the ITC (International Transfer Certificate) of new import Krystal Rivers, who replaces injured Elina Selimovic, in time for their key match.

Games today

1 p.m. – Cignal vs Sta. Elena (men’s)

4 p.m. – Creamline vs Pocari Sweat (women’s)

6:30 p.m. – Air Force vs Perlas (women’s)