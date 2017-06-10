Creamline twits Power Smashers, nears 3rd

Creamline came away with a one-sided 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 victory over the Power Smashers yesterday and moved a win from nailing third place in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on Saturday.

Alyssa Valdez and Thai import Kuttika Kaewpin provided the firepower while American reinforcement Laura Schaudt lorded it over the net as the Cool Smashers flashed a superb all-around game lacking in their semifinal setback to the BaliPure Water Defenders to dominate their second seeded rivals in the opener of their best-of-three series for third.

The Cool Smashers, eased out by the Water Defenders in their rubber match for a finals berth last Thursday, vented their ire on the Power Smashers, breaking away midway in the first two sets before cruising in the third to fashion out the romp.

Schaudt, held to a five-hit output by the Water Defenders, rebounded with an 11 point effort, the last a power hit to the baseline that finished off the Power Smashers. Kaewpin hammered in 13 hits.

“Everyone contributed and we cashed in on our good service defense,” said Valdez, who wound up with 21 hits, including 17 attack points, while adding 12 digs. “We also played for our imports who really wanted to win this game.”

Thai import Kannika Tipachot scored 14 hits for the Power Smashers but Dimdim Pacres and Jovielyn Prado could only combine for 15 markers.

Earlier, Cignal HD bucked a slow start with a fiery game in the next three, scoring an 18-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19 victory over top seed Air Force to move a win away from nailing the inaugural PVL men’s crown in the league organized by Sports Vision.

Lorenzo Capate led Cignal’s charge with 15 hits, including 11 attack points, while Mark Alfafara hammered in 13 points, including four aces, as the HD Spikers stopped the Jet Spikers, who beat them in two title face-offs in the Spikers’ Turf last year.

Cignal, which also dropped its two elims matches to Air Force, goes for the clincher in Game Two of their best-of-three series on Tuesday.

Peter Torres added 11 hits while skipper Ysay Marasigan had an all-around game for the HD Spikers with 10 points all from attacks and nine excellent receptions.

National University standouts Bryan Bagunas and Kim Malabunga scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Jet Spikers while Ranran Abdilla had 12 markers.

Sta. Elena also fought back from one-set down to carve out an 18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18 victory over Army and wrest a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three series for third in the men’s side in the league backed by Mikasa and Asics.