‘Create Philippines’ showcases quintessential Filipino artistry

The Philippines enjoys a well-deserved international reputation for creativity. International theater actress-singer Lea Salonga, Journey’s Arnel Pineda, Broadway and West End’s newest star Rachelle Anne Go, Allan Pineda aka Apl.de.Ap of Black Eyed Peas are just some of the names that have brought pride to the country with their talent.



Beyond the stage, the Philippines has also been put on the international map of other creative sectors, thanks to Cannes Film Festival best director Brillante Mendoza, comic book writer Whilce Portacio among a sizeable list of other artistic forces.

It can be said that similar to its scattered islands, the country’s creative industries cover a wide array of sub-sectors including advertising, animation, architecture, crafts, cultural heritage activities, design, film, literature, music, new media, performing arts, publishing and visual arts.

Aiming to harness this pool of creativity, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) has launched the “The Philippines Creative Industry,” with two simultaneous trade shows: the Manila Fame and Create Philippines.

Running side by side, these two events will promote the lucrative economic potential of the country’s creative industries and its subgroups.

Maiden exhibit

While Manila Fame—the country’s bi-annual premiere design and lifestyle event that showcases Philippine craftsmanship, design innovation, and artisanship—is now on its 66th edition, Create Philippines will make its debut.

Create Philippines will be an annual industry promotion platform that will showcase the capabilities of the Philippines’ creative industries as a driver of economic growth and a high-potential export sector. Moreover, the show will help catalyze the country’s active participation in the global creative economy.

For its maiden edition, Create Philippines will cover the country’s content industry with focus on fast growing sectors, such as visual arts and graphic design, advertising content and production, film and animation, digital games and apps, music and performing arts, and communication design.

Island of makers

With the further aim of promoting the country as “island of makers,” Create Philippines have invited speakers who made a splash in their respective industries to share their expertise.

The communication design sector will include Lucille Tenazas, founder of Tenazas Design and Jowee Alviar, co-founder and creative director of TeamManila as speakers.

Advertising content and production, meanwhile will have AKQA Shanghai’s executive creative director Eric Cruz and creative director Peepo David; Haraya del Rosario-Gust, managing director of StraightArrow; and Madonna Tarrayo, CEO of Unitel Productions.

Now, for film and animation sector, Armand Serrano, visual development artist of Walt Disney Animation Studio; Marlyn Montano, vice president of Animation Council of the Philippines; and Raymund Miranda, chief strategy officer of ABS-CBN Corporation will share their expertise.

For digital games and apps sector, there’s Ian Livingstone, Sumo Digital chairman and BAFTA Special Award Winner; Gabby Alejandro of Altitude Games; and Alvin Juban of Game Development Association of the Philippines.

Jhett Tolentino, Grammy and three-time Tony Award winner; Mike Constantino, founder and managing director of Homonym; Audie Gemora, executive director of Philstage and Twinky Lagdameo, chief marketing officer of Billboard Philippines will be part of music and performing arts sector.

These are just but some of the experts gracing Create Philippines. For full list of speakers and panelists as well as schedule, visit the event’s website and official Facebook page.