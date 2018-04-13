Create your own summer story

Bright. Sunny. Lovely. These are just some words that come to mind when we think of summer–words that conjure lovely summer escapades be it on the beach or in the comfort of your own home, wherever you fancy.

Summer is the inspiration behind Les Néréides latest collection showcased during an exclusive preview at their newest shop at Powerplant Mall in Rockwell.

The iconic French jewelry design house known for its eye-catching, unique and handcrafted designs opened its first shop at Greenbelt 3, Makati. The opening was well received that the team who brought Les Néréides to Manila decided to put up another store in Rockwell.

For its Spring-Summer ‘18 collection, Les Néréides takes us to a world where lovely creatures from the land and sea live in harmony. Picture enchanting birds, flowers, and sea creatures in vibrant summer hues delicately hewn by hand to create the perfect jewelry.

As each of us has our own summer story, Les Néréides has made this collection limited and special–two to three pieces per design–so you know that you can create your own ensemble of earrings, bracelet, and necklace for a truly memorable summer tale.

Les Néréides was founded in 1980 by Pascale and Enzo Amaddeo. The brand is known for its unique and whimsical take on costume jewelry, evident in its handcrafted romantic and lyrical designs. It was brought to the Philippines by a group of couples and friends, Peejay and Anne Yambao, Arthur and Martha King, Kristine Dee, Ninoy Roco and Paul Syjuco.

These covetable and dainty collections inspired by the beautiful coexistence of Nature and animals make for a truly inspiring summer story. Whether you take your favorite Les Néréides trinkets to the beach or mountains, in the city or secluded island, this latest collection will call it a home.

Check out their latest design collection at @LesnereidesParis_Philippines on Facebook and Instagram. You may also visit www.lesneriedes.com for more details.