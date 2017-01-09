Creating New Year’s resolutions for parents and kids

Helping your child create New Year’s Resolutions is the beginning of teaching your child the importance of setting goals, an important skill your child can take all the way into adulthood.

Here are some resolutions your kids can adapt to get started:

I will practice good hygiene. This includes brushing my teeth after meals, washing my hands after going to the bathroom and covering my nose and mouth when I sneeze and cough.

I will make it a point to eat healthier. I will eat a fruit or vegetable every day and lessen my sweets. After all, an apple a day keeps the doctor away. I will also drink more water and milk and drink less soda and canned juices.

I will keep my room neat and clean and my toys in their proper places. When I am done playing with one toy, I will clean up before taking out the next one.

I will try to be more polite and respectful towards my parents and what they say. I will remember to say “please,” “thank you,” “you’re welcome,” “excuse me,” and show respect for my elders with my words and actions.

I will be kind to others. If I see someone who is sad, I will try to cheer him or her up. I will not make fun of anyone, but rather say things that are great about that person.

I will get proper exercise. I will join sports I like. I will walk or ride a bike more often. I will get outside and enjoy the fresh air more often.

I will limit the time I spend watching television and playing video games or playing in the computer. I will stay away from show and games that promote violence. I will only watch movies that have a rating suitable for my age group.

Just as important for kids to set goals for themselves, it is equally important for parents to set specific, clear and “do-able” goals themselves.

Here are some New Year’s Parenting Resolutions for Dads and Moms that may help them to become more effective parents in the coming year:

I will be a good role model for my child. Parents have a profound influence in the way their children grow up. This New Year, try to give up bad habits like procrastinating, swearing, shouting, smoking, etc., and be a good role model for your children.

I will make a more conscious effort to really understand my child. Instead of complaining about your child’s tantrums and unhealthy habits, try and understand the reason behind such behaviors and peculiar manners. This will help you understand and resolve the issue in a much better manner. Certainly, this is not an easy goal to achieve but it can be achieved with patience and by spending quality time with your child.

I will teach my child to eat healthy. Encourage your child to develop healthier eating habits, which includes consuming fruits, milk and vegetables and giving up junk food. Needless to say, you need to practice what you preach, too!

I will encourage my child to be more physically active. Obesity in children continues to rise because of their sedentary lifestyles. It is extremely important to make your children realize the benefits of regular physical activity: develop physical skills, acquire well-needed exercise, make friends, have fun, learn to play as a member of a team, learn to play fair, and improve self-esteem. As parents, however, we must lead by example. That is, be physically active yourself. Make sure that some family outings offer opportunities for physical activity, such as playing a sport together.

I will acknowledge my child’s good behavior. It is important to praise and reward achievement and good behavior. No matter how old your child is, your praise and encouragement will help him feel good about himself. This boosts self-esteem and confidence.

Sometimes rewards can be useful too, especially if you want to encourage good behavior. It’s a way of saying ‘well done’ after your child has done something good or behaved well. It could be a treat, a surprise or an extra privilege. Rewards can make your praise and encouragement more effective in encouraging good behavior. Since most behavior is influenced by the consequences that follow it, when you reward your child’s behavior, the behavior is more likely to happen again in the future.