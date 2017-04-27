‘Creative economy’ to spur new growth

THE government is anticipating upbeat prospects that the “creative economy” could offer—not only for the Philippines, but for the whole Asean community, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez said on Wednesday.

“The British Council is currently collaborating with the Philippines—through the Design Center and the Asean Creative Cities—to further stimulate and mobilize the Philippines’ local creative economy,” Lopez said during the Asean Creative Cities Forum.

The Asean region has its creative strength in place, founded on the rich artistic capital of its people. The goal is to channel these assets into innovation, employment and trade opportunities, and mobilizing it to drive each of the economies in the whole Southeast Asian region, he added.

Cultivating opportunities for free-flowing collaboration, exchange and trade among the Asean countries are intended to develop a unique and creative Asean, Lopez said.

Maria Rita Matute, executive director of Design Center of the Philippines, noted that in the Asean region, only four cities are part of the Unesco Creative Cities Network.

Phuket in Thailand, Indonesia’s Batik City of Pekalongan and Bandung, and Singapore, a city known for its urban design, Matute said.

These cities are recognized by the Unesco as Creative Cities for Gastronomy, Crafts and Folk Art, and Design.

Asean consists of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Philippine cities with a great potential in becoming part of this valuable network are Baguio, Davao, Angeles and Cebu, Matute said.

The forum is the best place to learn how a creative economy can contribute to the continued growth of the Philippines, she added.