CREBA offers executive course on real estate marketing

The Chamber of Real Estate & Builders’ Associations Inc. (CREBA), in partnership with the De La Salle College of Saint Benilde School of Professional and Continuing Education (DLS-CSB SPACE), will open its certificate course, “Effective Real Estate Marketing Tools,” on April 7, 2018, Saturday.

The course is the first of five modules under the Executive Diploma Program in Real Estate Management (EDPREM) running since 2002.

Classes will be held at the ninth floor of the CSB School of Design and Arts (SDA) Building, P. Ocampo Street, Malate, Manila from 1:00 to 8:30 p.m. and will run for 4 consecutive Saturdays until April 28.

CREBA, headed by national president Noel Toti M. Cariño, is the Philippine umbrella organization of the real estate and housing industry composed of property developers, builders, contractors, suppliers and manufacturers of construction materials, real estate service practitioners and other professionals and entities engaged in over 70 allied fields.

Avelina P. Acuña, Program Director, said that the joint CREBA-De La Salle program is the first of its kind in the country and remains to be the only formal real estate education program that covers the entire gamut of the highly-complex and multi-disciplinary field of real estate development and management.

The 4-week course covers: Real Estate Economics; Philippine Real Estate Market Overview; Real Estate Market Research; Standards of Practice for Real Estate under the RESA Law; Digital Marketing for Real Estate; Practical Digital Marketing Techniques (with Theories and Hands-on Session); Challenges in the Real Estate Marketing Field; Marketing Strategies; Documentation & Registration of Land and Real Estate Transactions; and Habits of Successful Real Estate Practitioners.

The course is accredited as a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) program for PRC-licensed real estate professionals.

Other courses offered for the rest of the year tackle real estate laws and regulations; development & environmental planning; appraisal & property management; and finance & taxation.

Participants are awarded certificates for each course attended, while an executive diploma is earned by successfully completing all five EDPREM modules.

Discounts are available for CREBA members, government personnel, DLSU alumni and early payments.

To register, please call 400-7405, 400-5425, 230-5100 loc. 3802 (CSB) or 373-2270 to 75 (CREBA), or email address: creba_national@yahoo.com or space@benilde.edu.ph.