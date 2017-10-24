CREBA renews push for full housing dept

The country’s largest real estate and housing group is pressing hard anew for a full-fledged department that will enable the government to address the perennial and ever-increasing housing backlog which the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) has announced to have reached a minimum of 5.7 million units as of 2016.

This untiring call-out to government gains momentum as the Chamber of Real Estate and Builders’ Associations, Inc. (CREBA) gears up for its forthcoming 26th national convention at the SMX Convention Center in Davao from October 25-28 this year.

CREBA national president Charlie A.V. Gorayeb says lawmakers, shelter agency heads, government officials, industry experts and delegates from the Chamber’s chapters nationwide would join the convention to signify support for the proposed Department of Housing and Urban Development (DHUD) and other key housing proposals.

“The backlog couldn’t have risen to this level had CREBA’s long-proposed DHUD bill been enacted into law. Only a full-fledged department can consolidate government efforts to attain our national housing goals with a Housing Secretary clothed with ample powers, functions and corresponding administrative accountabilities implementing a clear and sustainable housing vision,” Gorayeb explains.

The DHUD bill has been pending in Congress for more than two decades, even when the Constitution itself underscores the importance of housing and urban development as a basic human need serving as a barometer of the quality of life of people, saysGorayeb.

Housing and urban development, according to CREBA national chairman Noel Toti M. Cariño, is not just about the creation of residential structures and communities.

“It involves planning, finance, regulation, resource allocation, administration, production, and many other activities to ensure a highly-beneficial, cost-efficient, growth-oriented and sustainable national housing program.”

The two CREBA leaders contended that with only a coordinating council at the moment, the national housing program loses the keen attention and priority it deserves citing a study by the Asian Development Bank showing Philippine government spending for housing at no more than one percent of its total budget, thus the lowest in Asia.

The creation of the DHUD is part of CREBA’s five-point agenda. With the vision of “A Home for Every Filipino” in mind, the group aims to help address the country’s growing housing backlog and turn the industry into a powerful growth engine for the national economy.

The five-point agenda also covers long-term and affordable funds for socialized and economic housing; affordable homes for employees in urban zones; lands for human settlements, agriculture and the environment; and efficient housing regulations.