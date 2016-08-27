Credit card forger nabbed in Cebu

A SUSPECTED credit card fraudster was arrested on Friday in the act of taking pictures of a credit card owned by another person inside a café in a mall in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. Supt. Elizabeth Jasmin, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) spokesperson, identified the arrested man as Ricky Anduyo who is facing violation of Republic Act 8484 or the Access Device Fraudulent Act. Jasmin said the credit cards are passed off to his contact identified as Jerwin Minglanila and used to purchase valuable items online. The CIDG operatives also seized from Anduyo two sachets of shabu worth at least P600 and drug paraphernalia.