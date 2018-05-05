Credit card industry rules okayed

Monetary authorities have approved the implementing rules of the Philippine Credit Card Industry Regulation Law, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Friday, bolstering a drive to safeguard consumers and raise domestic standards.

Republic Act 10870 became law in 2016 and the central bank said the implementing rules and regulations approved by the Monetary Board would help “make consumer credit readily available under conditions of safe, sound, efficient, and fair business conduct aligned with global best practices”.

More than eight million credit cards have been issued in the country but the central bank said there was still potential for expansion in light of the current economic growth, demographics and an increasingly digital payment system.

The rules provide the framework for the entry of new players beyond just banks, their affiliates and subsidiaries, it added.

“Opening up the market to a wide range of players can lead to more transparent and competitive interest rates, innovative products and improved services,” the Bangko Sentral said.

The rules address key customer concerns, particularly the transparency and manner of computing charges and fees, unfair collection practices, posting of payments, consumer data confidentiality, and the resolution of complaints and disputed transactions, among others.

All credit card issuers should fully disclose, in an understandable way, the manner of computing finance charges and other fees related to credit card use as well as provide ample notification prior to effecting any changes.

“These disclosures shall be in application forms, the terms and conditions of credit card contracts, and billing statements,” the BSP said.

The rules also clarify that finance charges should be computed based on the unpaid outstanding balance as of the statement cut-off date and should not include current and deferred charges.

Prohibitions against unfair collection practices have been strengthened and collection agents must observe good faith, fair and reasonable conduct, and proper decorum when dealing with all consumers.

Payments using cash, checks or debit cards should be posted on the same day by credit card issuers. Due dates falling on weekends or holidays should be automatically moved to the next business day.

Customer information, meanwhile, can only be shared to third parties with the consent of the cardholder and under conditions defined by the law.

All issuers must also have consumer assistance units to expeditiously address billing errors, unauthorized transactions and other credit card related issues within 90 days from receipt of the concern.

The BSP stressed that credit card issuers should ensure appropriate customer identification and proper credit underwriting to support the industry as well as promote the responsible use of credit and prevent over-indebtedness.

Cardholders, meanwhile, should manage their credit, protect and safeguard the integrity of their transactions, and immediately report lost cards or observed billing discrepancies, the central bank added.