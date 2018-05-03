Credit growth ‘warrants close monitoring’ – Fitch

High income and economic growth will support debt servicing in the Philippine banking industry, Fitch Ratings said, but close monitoring of credit expansion is still needed to avoid the build-up of asset quality risks.

“Bank credit has expanded at almost twice the rate of nominal GDP (gross domestic product), on average, over the last five years,” it said in a report titled “Peer Review: Philippine Privately Owned Banks.”

Fitch said loan growth in the country had thrived on the back of a robust economy, with a compounded annual growth rate of 17 percent over 2012-2017.

Although rising, banking system leverage remains moderate overall at about 52 percent of GDP, it added.

The credit rater also said that healthy GDP growth and rising corporate and household incomes would continue to support the debt-servicing capacity of borrowers.

However, it warned that rapid credit expansion was placing greater demand on banks’ risk frameworks, systems and balance-sheet buffers, and increasing the risk of credit misallocation that may only become clearer later.

Fitch stressed that “sustained rapid credit growth warrants close monitoring as it can disguise the build-up of asset-quality risks.”

While asset-quality metrics appear healthy overall on the back of a favorable macroeconomic environment and rapid credit growth, improvements to non-performing loans ratios have mostly tapered off, it noted.

“Fitch remains cautious about the sustainability of asset-quality performance in less favorable conditions,” the ratings agency said, adding that it expects asset-quality metrics to weaken somewhat as interest rates rise and loan portfolios continue to season.

Nevertheless, it said that the benign operating environment should soften any near-term downside risks.

“Over the longer term, however, sustained high growth will increasingly weigh on our assessment of the banks’ credit profiles unless mitigated through improved risk buffers,” Fitch said.