Crime busters call for probe of 2 PNP ‘gambling protectors’

BACOLOD CITY: An anti-crime and corruption group on Monday called on the local police here to take action on reported proliferation of illegal gambling after receiving a handwritten list of alleged operators and protectors led by two top ranking police officers in Negros Occidental.

John Chiong, deputy national commander of Task Force Crusaders on Monday presented to members of the local media here several copies of a jai alai “tipster” printed by Meridien Vista Gaming Corporation of Sitio Racal, Barangay Rapuli, Santa Ana, Cagayan with title “Helping Hands.”

A tipster is a piece of paper printed with a daily guide for bettors in choosing numbers to bet on.

Among the names of gambling operators mentioned by Chiong on the list are a certain “Jesus Clavecillas,” “Boy Agong,” “Bongbong Negro” and “Tolikoy.”

Chiong said they received the tipster and list on their mail box on Monday morning.

But he refused to reveal the names of the two police officers as alleged protectors of the numbers game pending submission of their report to Philippine National Police Chief Ronald de la Rosa.

”I will refer this to the office of PNP chief De la Rosa for him to order an independent investigation to determine the validity of the link of the two police officers named on the list as protectors of illegal gambling,” Chiong said.

He added that the police “should welcome this as it informs them that there is still the existence of illegal gambling in Negros and Bacolod City.”

“The President has called for an eradication of illegal gambling and that only the government sanctioned-Small Town Lottery will be recognized,” Chiong pointed out.