Crime-busters commends NBI for P3.3B drug haul

The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) on Monday commended the anti-drug task force of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for a P3.3-billion drug haul in December last year.

VACC founding chairman Dante Jimenez personally handed a commendatory certificate to Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd and NBI Director Dante Gierran during the flag-raising at the bureau’s headquarters on Taft Avenue in Manila.

Also present to receive the commendation was the entire team of the Task Force Against Illegal Drugs led by its head Roel Bolivar and his deputy Ross Jonathan Galicia.

The December 23 operation netted a total of 890 kilos from various operations in San Juan City and Pasay City (both in Metro Manila) and Bacoor City in nearby Cavite province.

The biggest catch was in a house along Manga Street in San Juan City where 529 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu was confiscated.

Another house along Wilson Street in the city yielded 101 kilos of shabu.

Prior to the two operations, four drug peddlers on board a car parked in front of a mall in Greenhills, also in San Juan, were nabbed.

Then, from a house along Bonifacio Street, confiscated were 155 packs of shabu.

The same NBI team arrested a couple who were caught in possession of 3.5 kilos of shabu in Pasay City before they conducted a raid in Bacoor City.

Aguirre directed NBI agents to continue their operation against illegal drugs despite the fact that a recent law, Republic Act 10867, which redefined the NBI’s role against criminality and delisted illegal drugs as the bureau’s primary task.

“I am now mandating you to conduct unrelentless operations against illegal drug,” he said, adding that the NBI has the power to go after drug syndicates.

“Provided, however, that the President or the Secretary of Justice may direct the NBI to undertake the investigation of any crime when public interest so requires,” Aguirre said, citing an RA 10867 provision. JAIME R. PILAPIL