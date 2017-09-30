Crime prevention body proposed in schools

A lawmaker is pushing for the establishment of a crime prevention committee in all higher education institutions in the country that would help protect students from internal and external threats.

Senator Juan Edgardo Angara in filing the Senate Bill (SB) 946 or the Campus Safety and Security Act cited the steady increase in the crime rate in campuses all over the country.

According to Angara the sudden rise in campus crimes, makes it necessary for students, their parents or guardians to have access to information on campus crime statistics, as well as crime prevention plans of schools.

SB946, mandates all higher education institutions and technical vocational institutions to establish a crime prevention committee in charge of formulating policies and strategies that would help protect the academic community from threats to their safety and security, such as theft, robbery, rape and other forms of violence.

The bill also allows monitoring and recording, through local police agencies, of criminal activities committed by off-campus student organizations recognized by the institution and which count among its members the students attending the institution.

“Schools should be conducive to learning and intellectual discourse, not venues for violence and crime. We must ensure a safe and secure environment for students to pursue their studies within these institutions without fear for their physical well-being,” said Angara in the bill’s explanatory note.