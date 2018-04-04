Crime rate alarms Subic residents

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT: A housekeeper who went on a visit to a friend disappeared on March 21 was found dead two days later in what appears to be a worrisome rise in crime, according to residents of housing areas here.

Dionisia Espinosa Rendon, 47, alias “Neneng” was reported missing on March 23 two days after she left her work to visit a friend in Beta Street, Binictican, one of Subic’s upscale villages.

The friend, who last saw her alive, said she left at about 7 p.m. on March 21 saying she will go for a scooter ride.

Just hours after her employer reported her missing to the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Law Enforcement Department (LED), authorities here said they discovered the dead body of a female behind an old bunker in Palawan Road Cubi Point which turned out to be Espinosa.

Her scooter was parked on the other side of the bunker and the key was nowhere to be found along with her small Nokia phone.

Espinosa’s employer said the death of Espinosa was the latest in a string of security problems and crimes committed against residents of Binictican and Kalayaan villages since last year. He said most of the crimes remain unsolved.

SBMA chair and administrator Wilma Eisma, in a text message, told The Manila Times on Tuesday that she will meet with Kalayaan residents that day and the SBMA will issue a statement to the media after the meeting.

She reiterated there are persons of interest in the case but the lead investigator is the Philippine National Police in Morong town that has jurisdiction over the area and SBMA only supports the investigation.

Espinosa’s employer, who declined to be named, said there are rumors going around the community that the killer could also be working at the Freeport particularly in one of the housing areas. He said there is a general feeling among Kalayaan and Binictican residents that SBMA-LED is a big letdown in terms of proving security and preventing crime, especially in the housing areas.

One resident posted on the Subic Bay Kalayaan Binictican Community Page about an incident on March 10 At Finback Street in East Kalayaan where a masked man with a gun ransacked a house while the owners were having a birthday party. The party was halted and the celebrator and her teenaged guests were traumatized.

On March 14, the SBMA issued an advisory to residents saying it will implement a “stricter no sticker no entry” policy in all housing areas from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Cars without stickers will be required to leave a license and from 6 a.m. to 7:55 p.m., there will be random inspection prior to entry. Starting March 23, the Kalayaan gate were closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Another resident expressed disappointment with the SBMA’s decision to close the Kalayaan Gate at 8 p.m. saying it will cause extreme inconvenience to him and other residents.

“I am glad to see the tightening of security for entry but for those of us who live in this end of SBMA, you are now requiring us to go all the way to Olongapo and go in through the gate near Royal (mall),” the resident posted. He said the gate is manned by guards all night so there is no need to lock it.