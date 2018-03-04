Crime rate down in Quezon City

CRIME rate in Quezon City went down from 17,305 cases from November 2014 to June 2016 to only 9,652 from July 2016 to February 2018, Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, the city’s police chief, said.

Eleazar said crime incidents decreased by 44.2 percent.

“Average crime occurrence on the eight focused crimes (murder, homicide, robbery, theft, motorcycle theft, motor vehicle theft, physical injury and rape) in Quezon City has been continuously decreasing since the start of the administration of President Duterte,” he added.

He said homicide cases went down by 39.8 percent, robbery by 48.6 percent, and theft by 49 percent. Car theft dipped by a whopping 72.5 percent, from 448 incidents from 2014 to 2016 to 123 cases from July 2016 to February 2018.

Motorcycle theft also went down by 51 percent, while physical injury cases shrank by 37.2 percent.

Eleazar said murder cases somewhat increased because of vigilante killings but the downward trend in most other crimes proves the Quezon City Police District’s “dedication to prevent and solve crimes.”

He added that more criminals are being brought to justice through intensive police operations and community vigilance.

The police chief thanked citizens who tipped off the police on ongoing crimes, resulting in the arrest of the culprits.