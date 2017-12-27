Crimes in Western Visayas down on Christmas – PNP

BACOLOD CITY: Crime incidents in Western Visayas “significantly dropped” between Christmas Eve and Christmas morning this year, compared to the same period in 2016, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Region 6.

Comparative statistics of the Western Visayas Police showed that during the 12-hour period from 5 p.m. of December 24 to 5 a.m. of December 25, only 17 incidents were recorded in the region, compared to 147 in the same period last year.

Supt. Gilbert Gorero, regional police spokesman, said that based on the 2017 Ligtas Paskuhan Assessment, there has been a decrease in all types of focus crimes and non-index crimes.

Focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and car theft, while non-index crimes refer to violations of special laws.

Gorero also acknowledged the support of the news media in informing the public of their obligation to help the police maintain an orderly and peaceful community.

“We have zero incident [so far this year]for indiscriminate firing and stray bullets compared to last year’s two,” he added.

Gorero had earlier warned provincial and city directors in Western Visayas regarding the one-strike policy on stray bullet cases caused by indiscriminate firing during the holidays.

Police chiefs and other commanders will be removed from their posts if two or more stray bullet incidents cannot be resolved within 24 hours.