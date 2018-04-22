Dear PAO,

I am Chrissy, 25 years old, and an active church member in a small town in Bataan. In 2014, a couple moved into our small village and I became close to them when they joined activities of our religious organization. The husband, Alex, started to become very close to me and kept on texting me and visiting me wherever I go. I did not put any malice into his actions as I knew his wife, Brenda, very well. But one day, as we were basking in the park under the orange sunset, Alex suddenly kissed me and swept me off my feet. I fell in love with him, defying both civil and canon laws, yet I will not be able to forgive myself if I let go of a love so strong.

Soon, Brenda did find out about our affair and attacked me during a religious congregation. Out of anger, she took the holy oils, heated them up to boiling point and sprayed them on my hair and skin. I was not able to work for six weeks because of the injuries I suffered. Brenda says that I cannot sue her because she is the legal wife. Is there anything I can file against Brenda even though I know my mistake?

Chrissy

Dear Chrissy,

While it is unfortunate that you are caught in between a married couple, you may still file a criminal action for less serious physical injuries under the Revised Penal Code (RPC) against Brenda for her actions. Accordingly, Article 265 of the RPC provides for the crime where the offended party (victim) suffered injuries, which incapacitated him/her for labor for ten (10) days or more:

“Article 265. Less serious physical injuries. – Any person who shall inflict upon another physical injuries not described in the preceding articles, but which shall incapacitate the offended party for labor for ten days or more, or shall require medical assistance for the same period, shall be guilty of less serious physical injuries and shall suffer the penalty of arresto mayor.”

The fact that you had an illicit affair with Alex is of no moment in this case as Brenda cannot insist on Article 247 of the law to exculpate her from any criminal liability for the harm she inflicted upon you. To recall, the provision reads:

“ART. 247. Death or physical injuries under exceptional circumstances. — Any legally married person who, having surprised his spouse in the act of committing sexual intercourse with another person, shall kill any of them or both of them in the act or immediately thereafter, or shall inflict upon them any serious physical injuries, shall suffer the penalty of destierro.

If he shall inflict upon them physical injuries of any other kind, he shall be exempt from punishment.

These rules shall be applicable, under the same circumstances, to parents with respect to their daughters under eighteen years of age, and their seducers, while the daughters are living with their parents.” [Emphasis supplied.]

Based on the foregoing, it is clear that Article 247 of the RPC may be applied only if Brenda had surprised you in the act of committing sexual intercourse and she attacked you because of the passion and obfuscation arising from that moment of surprise. In the instant case, you are not engaged in sexual intercourse with Alex at the time Brenda attacked you, then it is erroneous for the latter to claim that she has no criminal liability whatsoever. Thus, you may still pursue criminal actions against Brenda for less serious physical injuries.

Nevertheless, while this legal advice may give you a course of action against Brenda, this is not in any way a condonation of sexual infidelity and/or the alienation of affection of married spouses that clearly attack the sanctity of marriage and family life. At best, this legal advice may only give you justice and recompense for the actual bodily injuries suffered.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Thus, the opinion may vary when the facts are changed or further elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

