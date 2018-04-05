Criminal liability extinguished by death of alleged offender

Dear PAO,

I would like to seek advice for my best friend. According to him, when he was about 11 years old, that was sometime in 2005, his uncle would touch his private parts. There was never an intercourse between them, but what his uncle did to him made him very uncomfortable and scared that he never opened up about it until recently when we went on an immersion trip. His family still has no idea about it as he only opened it up to me and our other friend. Can he pursue a criminal complaint against his uncle even if the latter has already passed away? Please advise me.

Colin

Dear Colin,

A person who violates the provisions of our criminal laws may be held criminally liable. In fact, our Revised Penal Code (RPC) states that criminal responsibility may attach to a person committing a felony even if the wrongful act is different from what he intended, or to a person who commits an impossible crime. To be sure, Article 4 of the RPC explicitly provides:

“Art. 4. Criminal liability. — Criminal liability shall be incurred:

1. By any person committing a felony (delito) although the wrongful act done may be different from that which he

intended.

2. By any person performing an act which would be an offense against persons or property, were it not for the inherent impossibility of its accomplishment or an account of the employment of inadequate or ineffectual means.”

An offender, however, may only be made to answer for criminal responsibility during his lifetime. Should the offender pass away prior to the institution of a criminal complaint or even prior to final judgment, for those criminal cases already instituted, his criminal liability is totally extinguished. This is in consonance with Article 89 of the RPC which, in part, states:

“Art. 89. How criminal liability is totally extinguished. — Criminal liability is totally extinguished:

1. By the death of the convict, as to the personal penalties and as to pecuniary penalties, liability therefor is extinguished only when the death of the offender occurs before final judgment. x x x”

Our Supreme Court elucidated that an accused who elevated his criminal case and who passed away while the same is pending appeal is discharged of criminal liability because of his death:

“Under prevailing law and jurisprudence, accused-appellant’s death prior to his final conviction by the court renders dismissible the criminal case against him. Article 89 (1) of the Revised Penal Code provides that criminal liability is totally extinguished by the death of the accused, x x x

In People v. Layag, the court thoroughly explained the effects of the death of an accused pending appeal on his liabilities, as follows:

From this lengthy disquisition, we summarize our ruling herein:

1. Death of the accused pending appeal of his conviction extinguishes his criminal liability [,] as well as the civil liability [,] based solely thereon. As opined by Justice Regalado, in this regard, “the death of the accused prior to final judgment terminates his criminal liability and only the civil liability directly arising from and based solely on the offense committed, i.e., civil liability ex delicto in senso strictiore.” x x x” (People vs. Culas,G.R. No. 211166, June 5, 2017; ponente, Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe)

With all the more reason that a person who is yet to be complained of for a crime and who passes away is discharged of criminal liability on account of his demise. Accordingly, we regretfully submit that your friend may no longer be able to pursue a criminal complaint against his uncle given the fact that the latter alleged offender, as mentioned in your letter, has already passed away.

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.