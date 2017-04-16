‘Crising’ to dump rains on Visayas

Crising is expected to dump rains over the Visayas islands today, the state weather bureau said on Sunday.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geological and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the low pressure area (LPA) will bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains that may trigger floods and landslide in Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas.

Light to moderate rains will prevail over the rest of the Visayas; Bicol, Mimaropa, Caraga and Northern Mindanao regions; Zamboanga Peninsula; and Quezon province.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience isolated rains, Pagasa said.

Crising, the third tropical storm to hit the country this year, was downgraded into an LPA after it made landfall in Eastern Visayas on Saturday night.

All tropical cyclone warning signals have been lifted, Pagasa meteorologist Gener Quitlong said in a phone interview with radio dzMM.

Hundreds of sea vessels that were stranded in ports because of bad weather were finally allowed to sail, Quitlong added.

At the Araneta Center Bus Station in Cubao, Quezon City, thousands of passengers were stranded after roll-on-roll-off buses were not allowed to leave by the Coast Guard because of the tropical depression.

At press time, the buses were finally allowed onboard ships.

At least seven persons were confirmed dead and two others missing because of non-stop rains and heavy flooding in parts of Cebu.

Six of the casualties were from Carmen town where 73 houses were washed out by the rains.

According to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), the casualties were identified as Rowena Acencion, 38; Joyed Acencion, 12; Ivan Acencion, 10; Acena Laping, 55; Bens Ayan Laping, 2; and Nicholas Punggutan, 60.

The other casualty from Danao City, Cebu, was identified as Benyang Manulat.

The PDRRMO is yet to identify the two missing persons.