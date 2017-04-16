‘Crising’ strands sea passengers in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY: Close to 1,000 passengers in various seaports of Bicol were stranded after the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) ordered all sea crafts to cancel their trips over inclement weather caused by tropical depression “Crising.”

Rachelle Miranda, OCD Bicol spokesperson, said all sea transportation were ordered to cancel their trips after the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical and Services Administration (Pagasa) hoisted public warning cyclone signal number 1 over Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon and Masbate including Ticao and Burias Island.

“It would be best not to proceed to seaports or your travel destinations as there would be no sea transport unless tropical cyclone warming signal (TCWS) and gale warnings are lifted,” Miranda said.

OCD Bicol regional director Blanche Gobenciong said the region will experience light to moderate rainfall in the wake of “Crising.”

“TD Crising” slightly intensified as it moved across the Samar islands and is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain which could cause flash floods and landslides, Pagasa said, alerting residents in the areas.

In spite of the cancellation of trips, however, boat operators in Albay’s Bacacay and adjacent towns continue to cater to domestic tourists heading to the famous Wara-Wara (vanishing) sandbar in Barangay Salvacion, Malilipot town within Cagraray, Island and other white beaches in the island.

The Philippine Coast Guard in Bicol said passengers reported stranded as of 8 a.m. on Saturday, numbered 590 in Matnog, 249 in Tabaco, 9 in Bulan, 30 inPil ar, all in Sorsogon; while there were 25 in Pasacao and 59 in Guijalo, Camarines Sur.

Pagasa estimates said “Crising” brought moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall within the 250-kilometer diameter of the tropical depression and was expected to make landfall over Samar island on Saturday afternoon.

“TD Crising” maintained its course and continued to endanger Samar provinces based on the Pagasa bulletin at 2 p.m. on Saturday.