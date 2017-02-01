Cristalle Henares-Pitt recalls her top wedding preps

Every bride deserves to look and feel her most beautiful on her most special day and no less than brand new Mrs. Cristalle Henares-Pitt eagerly recalls how she prepared for the most special day of her life.

Henares, daughter of doctor to the stars Vicki Belo of the famed Belo Medical Group, married Australian hotelier Justin Pitt at the dreamy Villa Erba in Lake Como, Italy in September 2016. She looked radiant in her Inbal Dror gown from Israel, the dress she discovered and ordered even before Hollywood’s Beyonce wore hers at the Grammy’s.

But besides her dream gown, Henares jokingly said it took an army to make her look the beautiful bride that she was on her wedding day. She had a “glam team” to get her ready—the talented Gela Laurel as her make-up artist, and hairstyling whiz Brent Sales was for her cascading mane—as well as long list of skin and body preps from her mom’s clinic.

“I prepared myself for the wedding so many months before the big day, and I encourage other brides not to feel guilty about doing this for their big day. You deserve it,” Henares, who only has wonderful memories of her wedding with her.

Wanting to look and feel her best, she unabashedly shares her long list of procedures, which other brides may just want to try.

Powerpeel-cleaning. Also known as microdermabrasion, it uses a technology with the aid of corundum crystals vacuumed through a delicate handpiece and held at a precise angle to the skin. It is a unique approach that exfoliates dead and dull skin and stimulates the production of fresh new skin cells and collagen. It is better than diamond peel because it is more hygienic since the crystals used are disposed of immediately while the latter makes use of a reusable tip and results are more appreciated.

Glycopeel. It makes use of different concentrations of fruit acid applied on the skin to unroof pimples, blackheads, whiteheads and exfoliate dead skin

Exilis. A non-invasive solution for skin tightening and reduction of wrinkles, with long-lasting effects using safe thermal waves to heat skin and target fat cells.

Botox. This softens prominent or angular jaw line to make the face look smaller. Meso Botox tightens up the skin, smoothens out fine lines, and reduces pore-size giving the skin a more refined texture and youthful firmness and suppleness.

V contour. A procedure used to treat localized, stubborn fats in the face that will contour and give the face a slimmer feature. It dissolves impurities and helps to accelerate lymphatic gland purification.

Venus freeze. A procedure that uses radiofrequency and electrical impulses to melt fat, tighten skin, and firm the muscles so your body looks slimmer, well-toned, and sculpted at any angle.

Laser hair. This is the most precise procedure to get rid of unwanted hair so you can flaunt your underarms like never before. This also helps banish chicken skin and lessens pigmentation.

Body scrub. This procedure makes use of sea salt or sugar scrub to gently remove dead, dry, and rough skin making it baby-smooth and supple to touch. Natural bleaching agent is applied after to help whiten skin naturally.