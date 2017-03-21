Critically acclaimed film ‘Ang Babaeng Humayo’ premieres on cable

Last year’s international critical hit and Charo Santos-Concio’s triumphant comeback film Ang Babaeng Humayo, can now be watched on Philippine television TV via SKY Cable’s Critics’ Choice Pay-Per-View.

The groundbreaking masterpiece from Lav Diaz will run until March 31 with a seven-day commercial-free continuous viewing.

In the film, Concio plays Horacia, a woman who spent 30 years behind bars for wrongful accusation. After her release, Horacia tracks down the former lover responsible of framing her for murder to exact revenge.

The movie continues to reap international recognition, including three nominations in the 11th Asian Film Awards that was held in Hong Kong, namely Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Actress.

Last year Ang Babaeng Humayo became the first Filipino-film to win the Golden Lion, the top prize at the prestigious Venice Film Festival, the oldest film fest in the world.

The film produced by Cinema One Originals and Sine Olivia Pilipinas and its lead star have received glowing reviews from international critics.

Clarence Tsui of The Hollywood Reporter wrote in his review that The Woman Who Left is an immensely immersive and engaging tale about a wronged individual’s grueling struggle between reconciliation and revenge. Featuring Diaz’s immaculate imagery — in high-contrast black and white, as usual — and a majestic performance from Charo Santos, The Woman should leave Venice with a few prizes before its long global trek…”

In Variety’s Guy Lodge’s eyes, Ang Babaeng Humayo, “the latest supersized opus from Filipino maximalist Lav Diaz is a powerful and, by his standards, refreshingly contained moral study.

Ethan Vestby of The Film Stage lavishes the movie with similar enthusiasm, writing “Lav Diaz’s Golden Lion winner from this year’s Venice Film Festival feels like something of a surprise because, for all its extended shots, luminous black-and-white photography, and socio-historical weight, The Woman Who Left is ultimately an unostentatious work.”

Meanwhile, Screen Daily invests a keen interest for the lead star’s performance, saying “Santos-Concio, acting in a film for the first time in 17 years after building a successful career as a producer and media executive: she shows a phenomenal range of shading as the elusive, changeful Horacia, as well as an imposing but gentle authority.”

SKY’s pay-per-view offer also includes the acclaimed film, Honor Thy Father starring Charo’s co-star in Ang Babaeng Humayo, John Lloyd Cruz.

Meanwhile, SKYbroadband subscribers can visit mysky.com.ph/skyodsubscribe to activate the pay-per-view.