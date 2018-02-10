Sunday, February 11, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Cross-stitch
    POETRY

    Cross-stitch

    0
    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    When cross,
    I stitch.
    An X marks
    The spot of each
    Negative emotion.
    I confess all
    My feelings
    To aida cloth,
    Making a map
    Of all my misgivings.

    Turn your anger
    And angst into art.
    Idle hands must
    Be kept busy
    To stay clear
    Of kitchen knives
    Or razor blades.
    Take a needle
    And thread instead.
    This is therapy.
    Some express
    Their fury
    In oil or acrylic.
    Bold slashes
    On canvas.
    Others rage
    With pounding
    Drums or
    The whine
    Of electric guitars.

    For myself is this
    Lady-like occupation
    Of soothing monotony.
    This tradition of gentle
    -Women repressed
    By a patriarchal society.
    We are all Penelope,
    Finding solace
    In rote actions
    To create beauty.

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.