Cross-stitch

When cross,

I stitch.

An X marks

The spot of each

Negative emotion.

I confess all

My feelings

To aida cloth,

Making a map

Of all my misgivings.

Turn your anger

And angst into art.

Idle hands must

Be kept busy

To stay clear

Of kitchen knives

Or razor blades.

Take a needle

And thread instead.

This is therapy.

Some express

Their fury

In oil or acrylic.

Bold slashes

On canvas.

Others rage

With pounding

Drums or

The whine

Of electric guitars.

For myself is this

Lady-like occupation

Of soothing monotony.

This tradition of gentle

-Women repressed

By a patriarchal society.

We are all Penelope,

Finding solace

In rote actions

To create beauty.