CrossFit athlete Martin talks on crushing limitations

Rachel Ann Martin is thankful to discover CrossFit as it helps her overcome the mental and emotional challenges each day.

The 25-year old outgoing lass said her involvement with functional fitness like CrossFit pushes her to achieve more than what she thought she could do.

“No one in CrossFit trains to tear each one down but everyone is just pushing each other to do the best they can,” said Martin in an interview with The Manila Times on Friday.

Martin was born in the Philippines but grew up in the United States and decided to settle here for good in October 2013.

She was studying Broadcasting and Electronic Communication Arts in San Francisco State University in California before she transferred to New Era University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication last October.

Back in the States, Martin played several sports including muay thai, boxing and track and field as her way to be physically fit but not on a competitive level. It was there where women doing CrossFit training in a gym inspired her.

“It was very empowering to capture and see women do things that you thought they could not do, since this exercise is mostly dominated by men. And that’s when I decided to try this sport,” said Martin, who is also a bodybuilder.

“Other people thought that this is only for strong people. But regardless of age and size, this (CrossFit) pushes everyone to achieve more than they thought they could,” she added.

CrossFit training, according to Martin, builds one’s physique through high-intensity and multi-disciplinary training.

Martin, who finished third in the Under Armour Test of Will CrossFit Challenge, said competing gives her a positive outlook in life.

“Being tough doesn’t only apply in the gym. I’ve seen this in my personal life especially when I compete. This attitude really played a positive part in me,” she said.

“The achievement I have received is something I did not expect. That’s why I will push myself harder and with God’s help I can do what I plan to do.”

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID