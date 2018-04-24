Crown Asia Chemicals posts 12% revenue growth

CROWN Asia Chemicals Corporation said on Monday its revenues in 2017 increased by 12 percent to P1.26 billion from the P1.12 billion recorded in 2016.

“The company is looking at favorable growths, both top line and bottom line, given the favorable economic indicators and kick-in business optimism at the back of government initiatives with its infrastructure projects and funding programs,” the company’s chairman Walter H. Villanueva said in a statement.

The company declared cash dividend of P0.09 per share in 2017, a significant increase from the P0.05 cash dividend declared in the previous year.

Crown Asia Chemicals announced that its latest brand addition is its PVC Roofing material, which will start commercial production in the second quarter of the year.

“It is the company’s leaning toward green initiatives being able to provide cooling effect and encourages power savings,” it said.

Crown Asia is a publicly listed manufacturer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds and Crown pipes.