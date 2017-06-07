Crown Asia Chemicals wins govt’s P37.4-B Skyway Stage 3 project

LISTED compounds and pipes maker Crown Asia Chemicals Corp. said on Tuesday it has been tapped by the government to supply materials for the P37.43-billion Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 project.

The project is a 14.8-kilometer elevated expressway that will link Buendia Ave. in the south to Balintawak in the north, passing through Nagtahan, Aurora Blvd. and Quezon Ave. and will consist of strategically located 14 toll plazas.

It is intended to connect the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) through the Central Metro Manila area by using the Quirino, G. Araneta and A. Bonifacio road networks.

Skyway Stage 3 will also provide an alternate route to decongest EDSA and the major thoroughfares around its vicinity and, and in so doing enhance the economic interaction of CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon), Mega Manila, and Central Luzon.

“The six-lane road project will be a welcome relief as it will be faster for motorists to travel between the north and south points of Metro Manila,” the company told the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

“Strong, durable and long-lasting product lines of Crown Pipes will be used throughout the Skyway 3, which will prevent flooding along the expressway and ensure its operability at all times,” it added.

The statement did not disclose the amount of the supply contract.

Citra Tollways Corp. will build and operate the Skyway 3 expressway project. It is one of the highlights of the country’s PPP (Public-Private Partnership) projects, geared towards improved efficiency in the delivery of public services aside from generating savings and additional revenues to the government.

“Our company will continue to be a reliable partner in infrastructure projects to help build economic progress in the country,” Crown Asia General Manager for the PVC Pipes Division Derrick Villanueva said.

The project is a component of the Supplemental Toll Operation Agreement (STOA) entered into by and among the Philippine government, through the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB), CITRA, and the Philippine National Construction Corporation (PNCC) in relation to the Business and Joint Venture Agreement covering the project.

According to the Public-Private Partnership Center, the project is already 25.2 percent completed as of April this year.