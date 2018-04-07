Crown Equities sells Sky Leisure stake for P406M

LISTED Crown Equities, Inc. has sold its entire shareholdings in one of its property units for P406 million.

In a disclosure on Friday, Crown Equities said it sold its entire stake of 100 million shares in Sky Leisure Properties, Inc. at a price of P4.06 per share, to Perfect Sites, Inc., a private firm engaged in the real estate business.

The shares sold comprised 50 percent of the total outstanding shares of Sky Leisure. The remaining 50 percent of Sky Leisure is owned by listed Shang Properties, Inc.

“The divestment in Sky Leisure resulted in income. No other effect,” Crown Equities said.

Payment was made in cash and the consideration was reached based on the two parties’ perceived value, the company said.

Crown Equities is mainly involved in the acquisition, development, and sale of real estate properties. It also delivers medical and health services to outpatients through its ambulatory care centers.

Sky Leisure Properties is engaged in acquiring, selling, and developing real estate properties.