Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn to succeed Thai King – PM

BANGKOK: Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn will succeed his father, Thailand’s junta chief said Thursday, following the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej after a long battle with ill health.

“The government will proceed with the succession. The government will inform the National Legislative Assembly that His Majesty the King appointed his heir on Dec 28, 1972,” Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha said in a statement broadcast on all Thai television channels.

The prime minister was referring to the date that Vajiralongkorn, 64, was made Crown Prince.

In the same address, Prayut said Thailand would hold a one-year mourning period while all entertainment functions must be “toned down” for 30 days. AFP

AFP/CC