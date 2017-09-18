Crucial matches explode in NCAA today

Jose Rizal University (JRU) takes on Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) while Colegio de San Juan de Letran collides with Arellano University as the tight race to the Final Four continues in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament today at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Heavy Bombers and the Generals open the game day hostilities at 2 p.m. even as the Knights and the Chiefs battle at 4 p.m.

Coming off big wins in their previous outings, the Bombers and the Generals seek to strengthen their hold of a spot in the top four.

JRU leaned on its sturdy defense to hold off Letran, 77-68, last Thursday solidifying its grip of No. 3 with a 7-5 win-loss record.

JRU head coach Vergel Meneses looks to rely anew on their defense in bolstering their bid of returning to the playoffs.

“Our defense is our main offense. We are winning because of that,” said Meneses.

On the same playdate, EAC scored a huge win over Mapua University, 85-72, behind Jerome Garcia’s stellar showing to grab a share of No. 4 with Letran and San Sebastian College-Recoletos, all carrying identical 5-6 cards.

In their first round encounter, an Ervin Grospe-led Bombers hammered out a 77-48 demolition of the Generals.

Meanwhile, Letran eyes to stay in the magic four while Arellano aims to remain in playoff contention as both squads try to bounce back from defeats.

The Knights absorbed its third straight setback at the hands of JRU, putting their semifinals hopes in danger.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, squandered a 14-point lead in the payoff period as it suffered a painful 92-94 loss to leading Lyceum of the Philippines University last Friday.

With the loss, Arellano dropped to 4-7 and remained on a joint seventh with University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.

In their first meeting of the season, the Knights downed the Chiefs, 82-75, on Rey Nambatac’s fourth quarter explosion.