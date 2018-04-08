‘Crucifixion’ exhibit at Lopenze Art Space

Art aficionados in Quezon Province still have the chance to catch “The Crucifixion”—Kristo Manila’s exhibition that has been giving viewers a chance at Lenten meditation through the visual arts – as it’s on view until April 26 at the Lopenze Art Space located at 86 San Roque Street, Barangay Burgos, Lopez, Quezon.

This is the fist time that the annual Lenten art presentation is held in a gallery outside Metro Manila, in support of the National Commission on Culture and the Arts-National Committee on Art Galleries’ efforts to promote art and art awareness in the regions through its Art and Soul Project.

Participating artists include Lhalane Arenque, Vince Balana, Tristan Bamba, MJ Bonapos, Daryl Bronzal, Noel Bueza, Jopeth Buñag, Rez Cada, Xander Calceta, Frank Caña, Jeremie Cantillana, Christian de Castro, Eleno Dedio III, Paul Dimalanta, Mark Ebora, Luke Estrana, Dan Gonzales, Ferdie Jingco, Michelle Stephann Jingco, Avie Lafuente, Maki Liwanag, Tito Loreto, Christel Macailao, Agang Maganda, Wilfredo Offermaria Jr., Kenneth Orcilla, Renato Palad, Carmelito Palomares Jr., Sam Penaso, Marilyn Pillerva, Gabriel Potes, Marcelo Quezon, Pauline Racelis, Aann Reynales, Eric Roca, Raymond Roldan, Tres Roman, Bin Samonte, Elios Santos, Jeric Suñga, August Tazon, Roma Valdez, Melo Valencia, Jay Mar Valdoria, and Roland Yumang.