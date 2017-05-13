Crude comedians of ‘the Resistance’

TELEVISION comedy cannot be too harsh when directed at President Donald Trump. There are no limits, and CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert has proven it. Under the rubric of corporate loyalty after the President cut an interview short with CBS “Face the Nation” host John Dickerson and mocked his show as “Deface the Nation,” Colbert called the President a “prick-tator,” and then suggested the only thing the President’s mouth is good for is being a holster for the sexual organ of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This was on national television, and his audience roared—and gasped.

The notion of defending Dickerson and CBS as victims of Trump is a ruse. The network was given 33 minutes with the President on “Face the Nation” and 10 minutes on “CBS This Morning,” with the President fielding an endless barrage of negative questions before he finally tired of it and calmly cut off Dickerson, saying: “That’s enough. Thank you.”

To put things in their proper perspective, it could be argued that Trump faced more CBS hostility in one interview than former President Barack Obama faced on CBS in eight years.

Conservative Twitter swiftly imagined the reaction had Colbert aimed this “comedic” fire at Obama—not to mention Hillary Clinton. He would have been fired. But it was Trump, and where he’s concerned, blind hatred is never having to say you’re sorry.

CBS refused comment to press inquiries. Colbert was pressed into a measure of regret … by the gay left, for disparaging same-sex activity. He bowed to them by saying on his show on Wednesday, “Anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way is, to me, an American hero.” (Think through the criminal stupidity of that statement.) As for Trump, he said: “I have jokes; he has the launch codes; so it’s a fair fight.”

Does anyone wonder why Trump refused to attend the White House correspondents dinner? This is the level of “humor” he was expected to endure at the hands of industry leaders who despise him.”

Liberals think comedians should lead the “resistance” because the journalists are just too damn nice. A video of Colbert’s penis joke arrived on Twitter with a promotional sentence that read, “Stephen tells the President everything journalists, restrained by their dignity, wish they could say.”

This year, the White House Correspondents Association president and Reuters correspondent, Jeff Mason, displayed the usual schizophrenia by proclaiming it would be “unfair” to roast President Trump in absentia, and then hired Hasan Minhaj of “The Daily Show”—the son of Muslim Indian immigrants—to roast Trump. This man is best known for a vicious leftist tirade at another “objective” TV news dinner, including his label for Trump as a “racist Cheeto.”

Mason was surely only responding to rejected “Daily Show” host candidate Samantha Bee, who brought her TBS show to Washington, D.C., to tape a “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” special. In her taping before the dinner, Bee attempted to outdo Minhaj by comparing Skype questioners at the White House to survivalists who drink their own urine and delighting in the smear that Trump paid for Russian prostitutes to urinate on him.

At the White House dinner, Minhaj uncorked lame jokes about “Nazi Steve Bannon” and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos “curating her collection of children’s tears. He insisted: “Donald Trump is liar in chief. And remember, you guys”—the press—”are public enemy No. 1. You are his biggest enemy. Journalists, ISIS, normal-length ties. And somehow, you’re the bad guys. That’s why you gotta keep your foot on the gas.”

The left is too angry and frustrated to admit that its poisonous remarks are having the effect of discrediting the liberal media in all its forms. It’s congratulating itself while burning down the village in order to save it.

L. Brent Bozell 3rd is the president of the Media Research Center. Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org.

L. BRENT BOZELL III WITH TIM GRAHAM