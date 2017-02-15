UP cruises past La Salle to earn share of lead

University of the Philippines (UP) stunned defending champion De La Salle University, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19, to gain a piece of the lead in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

Graduating Nicole Tiamzon sizzled with 16 points, all coming from the attack line, while Diana Carlos chipped in 11 markers and Marian Buitre added eight hits to power the Lady Maroons to their third straight win.

UP is now sharing the top spot with National University (3-0) while La Salle fell to third with a 2-1 card.

It was UP’s first win against La Salle since 2008.

Earlier, University of Santo Tomas (UST) stopped the late charge of University of the East (UE), 25-9, 25-22, 25-23, to claim its first win in three games.

Middle blocker Ria Meneses topscored for the Tigresses with 13 points while open hitters EJ Laure and Cherry Ann Rondina contributed 12 points each.

“We just enjoyed the game and I hope things would be well in our next game. We need to work hard, correct our previous mistakes to get better results,” stressed Laure.

The Lady Warriors dropped to 0-3.

No UE player finished in double figures as Jasmine Alcayde and Mary Anne Mendez could only produced six points each while top scorer Shaya Adorador was limited to just a single point.

The Lady Warriors actually got 10 aces and five blocks, better than the Tigresses’ seven service points and four denials at the net.

But UE had 25 costly errors during the one-hour, 25-minute match.

In the men’s division, the Growling Tigers also survived the Red Warriors, 28-26, 19-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-7, while Wing spiker Raymark Woo posted 18 points to power the Green Archers to a 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 win over the Fighting Maroons.

UST joined UP, NU and Far Eastern University in the No. 2 spot with 2-1 while UE remained winless in three outings.