Cruz encourages young cagers ahead of 3×3 tourney

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel forward Jervy Cruz encouraged aspiring basketball players to work hard and never lose hope in achieving their dreams.

“I am so blessed because I have reached my dream, that is to become a PBA player, even though it was tough getting where I am today,” said Cruz, the newest voice of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3×3 U18 Asia Cup.

The 30-year old native of Nueva Ecija, Cruz said there were obstacles along the way but he never doubted on his abilities and held on to his dreams.

“I always tell myself when I’m about to give up that I can still do it. That’s my mind set,” added Cruz.

“If you want to reach your dream, you should try to do something. Work hard and never really lose hope. To all the aspiring basketball players, this may be your chance to change your lives.”

The Under Armour 3×3 Southeast Asia 2017 Tournament will take place in Cebu at the Cebu City Sports Club and Ayala Center Cebu on April 22 and 23 while the Manila leg is set on April 28 to 30 at the Bonifacio Global City.

Winners of different legs including in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines will be part of the national contingents competing against each other in the FIBA 3×3 U18 Asia Cup on May 26 to 28 at the Cyberjaya Gem Mall in Malaysia.