Cruz, Sabariaga head Motivational Class MOS winners

Twenty tankers copped their respective Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awards in Class C/Motivational Division of the 131st Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series held at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

Mount Alban Legends Swimming Club’s Gianna Abigail Cruz (girls’ 6-under) and Immaculate Conception Baliuag’s Collin Tyler Sabariaga (boys’ 6-under) led the awardees in the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

British School Manila standout Tara Beard also topped the girls’ 7-year while Jose Carlos Calderon and Reden Bacud shared the top honors in the boys’ 15-over category.

Also winning MOS were Alexandra Marie Pedracio (girls’ 8-year), Richelle Telebangco (girls’ 9-year), Louisse Lana Ballesteros (girls’ 10-year), Yzabrina Nice Aviles (girls’ 11-year), Bea Francesca Presto (girls’ 12-year), Kelsey Mariae Nobleza (girls’ 13-year), Izhabella Francine Balanza (girls’ 14-year) and Aliana Bequillo (girls’ 15-over).

The other MOS winners were Arvin Felipe (boys’ 8-year), Lorenzo Regalado (boys’ 9-year), Karl Aaron Ignacio (boys’ 10-year), Ivan Franz Ferrer (boys’ 11-year), Sebastian Luke Catotocan (boys’ 12-year), Marc Gicole (boys’ 13-year) and Jian Marcus Manalo (boys’ 14-year).

“So much talent we have. We just need to guide them towards achieving excellence. Our grassroots program will continue as we aim to discover and develop young talents,” stressed PSL President Susan Papa.

Meanwhile, copping gold medals in the Elite Class were Paul Christian King Cusing, Paula Carmela Cusing, Marc Bryan Dula, Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh, Lee Grant Cabral, Albert Sermonia II, Trump Luistro and Aubrey Tom.

The other medalists were Merry Queen Escarez, Trei Agoto, Ivan Ferrer, Sebastian Catotocan, Harry Sembrano, Jian Manalo, Jose Calderon, Jacob Cabanilla, Lian Crystal, Lucas Cabotaje, Steve Tan, Gianna Cruz, Euna Alindayu, Alexandra Pedracio, Summer Tolentino, Mikhaela Bliss Dula, Louisse Ballesteros, Princess Moelter, Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh, Jhanelle Yumang, Oona Alvarez, Sarah Panahon, Kim Rebancos, Vizon Corpuz, Andrew James Callanta, Arianne Bernaldez and Izhabella Balanza.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.