CSB, UP battle lowly foes in Ang Liga Season 15

College of St. Benilde (CSB) and University of the Philippines (UP) eye to keep their winning forms when they take on separate foes in the top division of the Ang Liga Season 15 collegiate football tournament today at the De La Salle University Science and Technology Complex Football Field in Biñan, Laguna.

Riding on the crest of a two-game winning streak, St. Benilde tackles cellar-dweller Emilio Aguinaldo College in the curtain-raiser at 1 p.m.

The Blazers stunned defending champion University of Sto. Tomas, 1-0, behind Vincent Eric Lovitos’ 73rd minute goal in their previous outing.

The Generals, on the other hand, suffered demoralizing defeats in all their three games, including a 0-3 beatdown to leading team Lyceum of the Philippines University last week.

A win for the Taft-based Benilde will propel them back to the top four and past reigning National Collegiate Athletic Association titlist San Beda College.

Meanwhile, the State U seeks to keep its foothold on the third spot as it takes on the winless University of Perpetual Help System DALTA at 3 p.m.

The Maroon Booters banked on a strong second half showing as they scored a 3-2 upset against erstwhile leader National University three weeks back.

Still on the hunt for their maiden victory, the Altas Booters look to erase the stigma of their 0-2 loss to National U in their last game.