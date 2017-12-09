CSB blasts EAC, keeps NCAA lead

College of Saint Benilde (CSB) retained its lead with an 11-1 beatdown of Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) while Arellano University pulled off a 2-1 stunner over reigning champion San Beda College in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 seniors football tournament on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Daniel Liozo and Vincent Lovitos each fired a hat-trick in the first half to lead four other scorers as the unbeaten Blazers cruised to their third win and improved to 10 points.

Renz Tulayba chipped in a brace even as Nicolas Ryan Cruz, Miguel Artillera and Angelo Alforque added a goal apiece in the second half for CSB, which rebounded from a previous goalless draw with Lyceum of the Philippines University.

John Contreras scored a consolation goal in the extra time for the Generals, who dropped to No. 5 with four points on a 1-1-2 win-draw-loss record.

Meanwhile, Arellano banked on the late goals of Roberto Corsame and Charles Gamutan to post a shocking comeback win over San Beda.

Corsame and Gamutan struck deep in the stoppage time to erase the 61st minute opener by Mark Anthony Magtoto.

With the huge victory, the Chiefs marched to No. 2 with nine points as they stayed unscathed after three games.

The Red Booters slid to No. 3 with their first loss and remained with six points on two wins.

In the final game, Levi Malihan shone as Lyceum posted its breakthrough win at the expense of University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 1-0.

Malihan netted the lone goal in the 76th, helping the Pirates grab their maiden maximum points after an opening game loss and a scoreless draw in their last outing.

Lyceum also jumped to No. 4 with four markers and a higher goal difference over EAC.

The Altas Booters remained winless in four games and stayed second to the bottom with a lone point on a draw.