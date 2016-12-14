CSB Blazers dethrone Beda in NCAA lawn tennis

The De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) Blazers dethroned the San Beda College (SBC) Red Lions, 2-1, in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 men’s lawn tennis tourney at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Courts in Malate, Manila on Wednesday.

Vince Carlo Ramiscal notched the first win for San Beda at the expense of Radharani Reyes in a three-set thriller, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

CSB’s John Mavrick Victoria and Carl Edwin Catedral retaliated by routing Erick Fernandez and Whismark Basanal, 6-0, 6-0, to tie the matches at 1-all.

Jet Justin Asilo did not look back and dispatched Red Lion Andre Tuason in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

With the victory, the CSB Blazers completed a 3-0 sweep of the Final Four second round.

“I’m super happy. Our opponent did well and all of the teams were really good. It’s just the game is ours,” said CSB head coach John Rey Moreno, who was named men’s division Coach of the Year.

Meanwhile, the San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) Golden Stags dominated the Colegio de San Juan de Letran (CSJL) Knights, 2-1.

San Sebastian’s Francis Parangan edged past Adjuthor Moralde in the first singles match, 7-6, 7-6. Ramie Manongsong and John Paul Gulfo sustained the winning momentum for San Sebastian and swept Ivan Valenzuela and Hilbert San Jose, 6-2, 6-4.

Letran Knight Carlo Nono beat John Israel Sanga in a non-bearing third match, 8-4.

The San Sebastian Stags bagged the silver with a 2-1 win-loss record, while the San Beda Red Lions finished third with a 1-2 card. The Letran Knights finished fourth with a 0-3 record.

In the juniors’ division, the Arellano University (AU) Braves won the championship after surviving the San Beda Red Cubs, 2-1.

The Arellano Braves also swept the Final Four round, while the San Beda Red Cubs finished second with a 2-1 record. The Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Junior Pirates bagged the bronze with 1-2 card, while the San Sebastian Golden Staglets finished fourth with a 0-3 record.

CSB’s Reyes and Arellano’s Aljon Talatayod were named Most Valuable Players in the men’s and juniors’ division, respectively. Arellano’s Rolando Ruel Jr. was also recognized as juniors division Coach of the Year.

The CSB Lady Blazers bagged the title, while the Arellano Lady Chiefs had a bridesmaid finish in the women’s division.