CSB dethrones San Beda, seals title duel vs Arellano

Wilmer Lopez scored the lone goal as College of Saint Benilde (CSB) dethroned San Beda College, 1-0, barging into the finals of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 seniors football tournament on Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Lopez scored the series-winning goal with just five minutes left in the do-or-die game, allowing the Blazers to stun the defending champions and enter the championship round.

CSB head coach Marlon Maro said he made sure his wards would keep their confidence after squandering a twice-to-beat advantage in a 0-2 loss to San Beda in the semifinals opener last Monday.

“I just told them (players) that we are a better team after the first goal (of San Beda in Game 1). That’s it. And we’re a better team after the second goal,” said Maro.

“What is important is we still have a chance—another game and that is tonight. And tonight we end up victorious,” added the national team mentor.

CSB battles Arellano University in a best-of-three finals showdown on Friday at 6 p.m. at the same venue. The Chiefs grabbed the first finals berth with a 3-1 victory over playoffs foe Lyceum of the Philippines University.

It was actually San Beda that came up with most of the scoring chances, getting so close to notching a goal thrice.

Nimrod Balabat almost broke the scoreless deadlock at the tail end of the first half after intercepting the ball from Lawrence Baguio but the latter recovered to deny the Red Booters’ striker with a clean tackle inside the box.

The second half saw Bedan midfielder Jerome Marzan’s header off an Aljo Zabala free kick found the back of the net. Marzan, however, was ruled offside during the attempt.

Moments later, a CSB defender intended to clear the ball with a header pass to goalkeeper Jake Vicen but it went over and rolled to the left post. Balabat went for a chase but got injured after hitting the woodwork.

The bitter rivals from Taft and Mendiola then went on exchanging shots until Lopez, who subbed in halfway the first half, pulled off his late game heroics.

Following a corner kick by Vincent Erik Lovitos, Lopez took advantage of a scramble inside the box before firing a low shot past goalkeeper Michael Asong in the 85th minute.

Chris Pedimonte’s men tried to salvage their title-retention campaign but an equalizer proved to be elusive despite having all eleven players in two corner kick in the stoppage time.