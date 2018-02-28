CSB, Letran aim to stretch winning run

Go For Gold-College of St. Benilde (CSB) and Wangs Basketball-Colegio de San Juan de Letran gun for a winning streak when they take on separate foes today in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Riding the momentum of their latest wins, the Scratchers battle bottom dweller Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) at 4 p.m. while the Couriers collide with University of Perpetual Help System DALTA at 2 p.m.

Go For Gold-CSB eyes a fitting follow-up to its 91-89 overtime stunner over title contender Centro Escolar University (CEU) last week.

Former CEU cager JK Casiño sank the game-tying layup while main man Jjay Alejandro took charge in the extension period, hitting two triples en route to the upset win for Go For Gold.

Though pitted against a struggling team, head coach Charles Tiu said the tiff remains a crucial one for his playoff-seeking squad as the season-opening conference runs midway through the eliminations.

“This is a must-win for us. If we lose, we’re not going to make it to the playoffs for sure,” said Tiu.

Besides Alejandro and Casiño, the young mentor is expected to bank on prized recruit Justin Gutang and veteran captain Jerwin Gaco in their bid to improve a 3-3 win-loss record at No. 8.

Batangas-EAC, however, is eager to keep its playoff hopes alive and bounce back from a 75-82 loss to Perpetual Help also last week.

The Generals are in a danger of not getting past the eliminations as they lag behind with Jose Rizal University that also holds a similar 1-5 slates.

Meanwhile, Wangs-Letran tries to notch a streak anew after snapping a two-game skid with a 73-55 demolition of Jose Rizal U just three days ago.

Holding a 3-2 card, Wangs shares the sixth spot with Gamboa Coffee Mix-St. Clare College, three notches above Perpetual that is carrying a 2-3 sheet.

Coach Jeff Napa though is wary of the Altas who are under the wings of veteran hoops tactician Frankie Lim.

“We cannot take Perpetual lightly. It’s a promising team. Knowing coach Frankie—a champion coach—we really need to prepare against them,” said Napa.

Lim and his Las Piñas-based team eyes to rebound from a dismal 73-78 defeat to Gamboa-St. Clare last Monday, wherein they squandered a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter.