CSB, St. Clare collide in D-League today

Go For Gold-College of Saint Benilde (CSB) and Gamboa Coffee Mix-St. Clare College will test each other’s mettle while University of Perpetual Help System DALTA takes on Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 today at the Pasig City Sports Center.

The Scratchers and the Coffee Lovers open the double-header at 2 p.m. while the Revellers battle the Altas in the second game at 4 p.m., with all teams keen to open their campaign with a win.

National University stalwarts J-jay Alejandro and Matt Salem together with Arellano University top gunner Kent Salado are expected to lead the young guns of CSB head coach TY Tang

“I’m one of the veterans and they got us because of the leadership we can bring to the team. Hopefully, they’ll learn from us,” Alejandro told The Manila Times.

Tang will also parade the Benildean core composed of Senegalese center Clement Leutcheu, Edward Dixon, Kendrix Belgica and Carlo Young, who are looking to redeem the Blazers from its 4-14 win-loss finish in the last National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) season.

Gamboa, backed by National Athletics Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities (NAASCU) champion St. Clare, will bank on two-time NAASCU Most Valuable Player Aris Dionisio and Mythical Team member Junjie Hallare.

The Jino Manansala-mentored Coffee Lovers are seeking to turn things around following a disappointing campaign in the D-League last year.

Meanwhile, bemedalled coach and newly appointed mentor Frankie Lim is set to make his debut for Perpetual Help that finished with a dismal 4-14 card in the NCAA last year.

Lim, who steered San Beda College to four titles in the 2000’s, will have the Altas core of Nigerian big man Prince Eze, Keith Pido and AJ Coronel in his lineup.

Standing in Perpetual’s way to its first win under Lim is the formidable San Sebastian-backed Che’Lu.

Michael Calisaan, RK Ilagan, Ryan Costelo and Jayson David, who starred in the Stags’ remarkable Final Four run in the last NCAA season, will carry the fight for the Stevenson Tiu-mentored Revellers.

