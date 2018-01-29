CSB stuns AU, stays in Final Four race

College of St. Benilde played with more urgency as it eked out a shock 25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 25-12 victory to put an end to reigning titlist Arellano University’s sweep bid while rekindling its Final Four hopes in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament on Monday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Team captain Ranya Musa served as the anchor for the Lady Blazers as she fired a match-high 17 points including five on blocks to nail their fourth victory against three losses, or half a game behind the fourth-running Perpetual Help Lady Altas, who own a 4-2 (win-loss) record.

CSB would need to beat Mapua on Thursday and Perpetual Help next week for it to stay in the hunt.

It was in contrast a heartbreaking defeat for the Lady Chiefs, who was hoping to advance straight to the finals where they would clinch a thrice-to-beat edge had it swept the elimination round.

AU fell to 7-1 and would have to play in the Final Four where anything could happen.

The Lady Chiefs also found their 19-game streak, which included 12 in last season’s championship run, snapped.

AU clashes with San Sebastian on Thursday seeking to clinch the twice-to-beat incentive.

Earlier, Letran turned back Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12, to stay in the Final Four race with a 3-4 mark.

Letran will need to sweep its last two games against JRU tomorrow and Perpetual Help on Friday to stay in the hunt.

The Lady Generals skidded to 1-6.