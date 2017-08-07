CSC conducts Civil Service Examination today

THE Civil Service Commission (CSC) will administer the Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (PPT) to 242, 901 examinees this Monday in testing centers all over the country, with 208,757 (85.9 percent) taking the professional level and 34,144 or14.1 percent the sub-professional level. The CSC said the test conducted last March 12 resulted in an 11.42 percent passing rate with 25,090 out of 219,697 examinees nationwide hurdling the examination. The Civil Service Exam (CSE) is a general ability test that prepares the individual to enter government service and which does not cover the practice of profession under special laws. The sub-professional eligibles may be appointed to first level positions (clerical, trades, crafts and custodial service) while the professional eligibles may be appointed to second level positions (professional, technical and scientific up to division chief). The examination for both levels also includes general questions about the Philippine Constitution, Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, Peace and Human Rights Issues and Concepts and Environment Management and Protection. Passing rate for both test levels is 80 percent. Examinees who pass will be conferred career service eligibility, a basic requirement for appointment to professional and clerical government positions. Results will be released through the CSC website (www.csc.gov.ph) at least 41 days after the examination.